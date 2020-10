Reading Time: < 1 minute

A gallery employee poses next to an artwork entitled “Monkey Queen” by British artist Banksy during the “Catch me if you can” exhibition at the HOFA gallery in Mayfair London.

The exhibition will open to the public from 08 October until 15 October.

A gallery employee poses next to an artwork entitled “Grin Reaper” by British artist Banksy during the “Catch me if you can” exhibition at the HOFA gallery in Mayfair London, Britain.

A gallery employee poses next to an artwork entitled “Stop and search” by British artist Banksy during the “Catch me if you can” exhibition.

Gallery employees pose next to an artwork entitled “CND soldiers” by British artist Banksy during the “Catch me if you can” exhibition at the HOFA gallery in Mayfair London.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

