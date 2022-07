Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2022.

France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON