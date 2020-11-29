Photo Story: Biggest Christmas candle in the world lights up in Schlitz, Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Schlitzer candle lights up during the blue hour in Schlitz near Fulda, Germany, 28 November 2020.

Since 1991 the Schlitzer candle lights up on all Advent weekends over the castle city Schlitz. Huge red linen sheets transform the 42 meter high keep of the back castle into the biggest Christmas candle in the world which is not made of wax.

At the top of the tower is a replica of the candle flame with hundreds of light bulbs.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

