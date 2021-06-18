Photo Story – Bill enrollment ceremony for S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) hands over the bill with Representative from South Carolina Jim Clyburn (L) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, during a bill enrollment ceremony for ‘S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act’, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 June 2021. When signed by US President Joe Biden, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act will officially make Juneteenth a federal holiday – a day celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans who had been enslaved in the United States.
VIA EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS