Photo story: Biologists try to unveil mysteries of life cycle of octopuses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Octolarvae on 10 August 2022 shows an octopus being released into the wild in Cíes Islands natural park as part of the Ecosuma project in Vigo, Spain.

A team of scientists in Spain is aiming to explain the mysteries shrouding the largely unknown life cycle of octopuses, and their research could pave the way for sustainable farming of the cephalopods.

Biologists working with the Institute of Marine Research (CSIC) recently released 22 octopuses into the waters of the Cíes Islands in the northwestern city of Vigo, Galicia, a diverse and unique habitat that was declared a natural park in 1980.

Via EPA-EFE/ALVARO ROURA