The South Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles acrobatic squad performs during a rehearsal, for the 70th anniversary of the Korea War memorial and the Heroes of Changjin Lake Battle in the Korea in 1950, in Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2020.

South Korea will hold the 70th anniversary of the Korea War Memorial Day on 27 October.

Via EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

