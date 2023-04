Reading Time: < 1 minute

Marek Jedraszewski, archbishop of Krakow, blesses Easter baskets on Holy Saturday at the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland, 08 April 2023.

On Holy Saturday people traditionally bring baskets with eggs, sausages, bread, salt and pepper to church to have them blessed.

Via EPA-EFE/ART SERVICE

