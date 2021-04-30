Photo Story – Bodies of slain Spanish journalists, Irish activist in Burkina Faso arrive in Madrid

Members of the army carry the coffins of slain Spanish journalists David Beriain Amatriain and Roberto Fraile, and president of the anti-poaching group Chengeta Wildlife, Irish Rory Young, as they arrive at the Torrejon de Ardoz military airport in Madrid, Spain, 30 April 2021. They were killed on 27 April in Burkina Faso while working on a documentary about poaching in the Pama area of the country.
France, Germany, Spain and Italy on Friday condemned this week’s killing of foreign citizens during an ambush in Burkina Faso. The joint statement – issued by the French foreign ministry – added that the four countries would continue to work alongside regional and international partners to fight against terrorism in that part of Africa.