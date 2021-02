Reading Time: < 1 minute

A model shows off her henna tattoo design during Henna tattoo competition in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 27 February 2021. A henna tattoo is the art of painting some part of the body using henna leaves plant and has been recognized for many centuries in Asia and Africa with closely related with traditional ceremonies such as marriages.

VIA EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

