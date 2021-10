Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ten-year-old Paolo Junior (L) approaches Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 20 October 2021.

The child broke through the safety barriers and ran to him on stage. The pontiff moments later commented saying ‘This child had the freedom to approach and move as if he were at home,’ adding ‘I thank this child for this lesson.’

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI