Photo Story: Brendan Fraser get emotional as he receives a six-minute standing ovation

US director Darren Aronofsky (L) and US-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser arrive for the premiere of ‘The Whale’ during the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2022.

Fraser got emotional when his new movie had a six-minute standing ovation during the Venice film festival.

Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale. pic.twitter.com/y4l10ZFWQa — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale got a premiere at the Venice Film Festival which was widely loved as it picked up a standing ovation that lasted six minutes. Top-billed Fraser was seen in tears as the applause went on.

The movie is presented in the official competition ‘Venezia 79’ at the festival running from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI