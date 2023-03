Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout illustration made available by the Royal Mail 15 March 2023 shows a set of ten stamps of popular flowers grown in gardens across the UK along with the silhouette of King Charles III.

The set is being released by the Royal Mail and is the first to show the silhouette of the King since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

EPA-EFE/JOHN MARTIN/GARDEN WORLD IMAGES

