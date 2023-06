Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s King Charles III (R) arrives at his estate in Valea Zalanului (Zalan Valley), eastern Transylvania, Romania.

The British monarch is on a five-day private visit to Romania, his first visit to a foreign country after his coronation. King Charles III has been visiting Romania at least once a year since 1998.

Via EPA-EFE/EDIT KATAI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first