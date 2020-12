Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brussels’ famous fountain sculpture Manneken Pis (Little Pissing Man) is dressed with a Santa Claus outfit by the Official Dresser as part of the Christmas celebrations, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 January 2020.

The bronze fountain sculpture remains the emblem of the rebellious spirit of the Belgian capital Brussels. His wardrobe counts more than 900 suits.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

