A visitor walks past Caravaggio’s ‘San Giovanni Battista’ artwork (R) exhibited at the Royal Museums of Turin.

The masterpiece will be exhibited from 25 February to 30 May in the rooms dedicated to Caravaggesque painters in the Galleria Sabauda.

The work comes from Rome from the National Galleries of Ancient Art thanks to an exchange promoted by the two museums.

Via EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

