Photo Story: Carnival costumes donation to Gdansk museum

A presentation of carnival costumes with Venetian masks and Baltic amber, which were officially donated to the Gdansk Museum, in Gdansk, Poland.

The costumes were designed by Polish designers Jola Sloma and Miroslaw Trymbulak and by brothers Sergi and Massimo Boldrin from Venice.

The Gdansk Museum has initiated the long-term program ‘Donor of the Gdansk Museum’, thanks to which every person donating a souvenir related to the history of Gdansk, Pomerania and Poland receives special rights as a thank you.

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

