Villagers pedal past a cemetery in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2021.

The Philippine capital of Metro Manila prohibits entry to cemeteries and columbariums on All Saints and All Souls Days on 01 and 02 November, to prevent​ potential overcrowding of Catholic faithful who wish to remember their departed loved ones amid the pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG