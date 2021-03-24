Photo Story – Ceremony to mark Pakistan’s National Day

Pakistani military forces stand guard during a ceremony to mark Pakistan’s National Day at the mausoleum of founding leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 March 2021. Pakistan celebrates its National Day on 23 March to commemorate the adoption of the 1940 resolution demanding a separate state for the Muslims of British-ruled India.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of mass shooting in ColoradoCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Houthis funerals amid Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiativeCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Bombing in PakistanCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Warning strike at Volkswagen HannoverCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Spring weather in Bishkek, KyrgyzstanCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Supreme Court trial against Catalonian MP Nuet for disobedienceCDE News24th March 2021