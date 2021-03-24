Photo Story

Photo Story – Ceremony to mark Pakistan’s National Day

Pakistani military forces stand guard during a ceremony to mark Pakistan’s National Day at the mausoleum of founding leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 March 2021. Pakistan celebrates its National Day on 23 March to commemorate the adoption of the 1940 resolution demanding a separate state for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

VIA EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

