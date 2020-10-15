Photo Story: ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.
This year falls the 80th anniversary of ‘The Great Dictator’, a 1940 American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin.
A wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.
Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of his father.
Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
15th October 2020
World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, has indicated that young, healthy people may have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine and, that a despite the many vaccine trials being undertaken, speedy, mass shots were unlikely.
“Most people agree, it’s starting with healthcare workers, and frontline workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest ris...
15th October 2020
Somalia’s Islamist insurgents are moving millions of dollars through the formal bank system and appear to be investing in businesses and real estate, according to a United Nations report offering a rare glimpse into their finances.
Al Shabaab has for years been battling Somalia’s internationally-backed government to impose strict Islamic law in the anarchic Horn of Africa nation.
“Al Shabaa...
15th October 2020
Dutch health authorities said on Thursday they had found the first infection with the West Nile virus to have originated from the Netherlands last week.
The patient is a man who had not been abroad recently, the National Institute for Public Health said.
Transmitted mainly through mosquito bites, the virus can lead to a fatal neurological disease, although around 80% of those infected never...
15th October 2020
The speaker of Cyprus's parliament resigned on Thursday in the wake of a cash-for-passports scandal which has embarrassed authorities in the EU member state.
Demetris Syllouris is the second highest-ranking state official of Cyprus, and was deputising as acting president in the absence of President Nicos Anastasiades.
Syllouris, 67, was secretly filmed by the Al Jazeera network talking to a...
15th October 2020
The Times of Malta argues that constitutional changes related to the rule of law need be bounced of with citizens, saying that this is a question of trust and credibility. As guardian of the constitution, the Editor suggests that it is the President who is now called upon to ensure, that the legal provisions to emerge from the process reflect the voice of citizens.
The Independent looks at cha...
15th October 2020
Germany will see in the coming days whether the measures agreed to control the spread of the coronavirus are tough enough, and more people need stick to the rules to keep infections at a manageable level, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.
"It's important to understand that we are not powerless against this virus. We can do something, we all can make a difference every day," Spahn to...
15th October 2020
Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday after 10 days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters who have demanded his removal from office.
Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.
Kyrgyz P...
15th October 2020
Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum 'Chaplin's World by Grevin' at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.
This year falls the 80th anniversary of 'The Great Dictator', a 1940 American polit...
15th October 2020
Thailand's government banned protests and police arrested at least three protest leaders on Thursday in the face of escalating demonstrations targeting King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.
Within 30 minutes of emergency orders, justified partly on the grounds of disturbing a royal motorcade, riot police drove away protesters who had campe...
15th October 2020
British spies are trying to defend COVID-19 vaccine work against hostile powers that seek to either steal or sabotage research data in the race for the global prize of a jab that could provide immunity, the head of MI5 said on Wednesday.
Oxford University’s vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, is in late stage trials, while a vaccine candidate being developed by Imperial ...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related