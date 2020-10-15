Photo Story: ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.

This year falls the 80th anniversary of ‘The Great Dictator’, a 1940 American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin.

A wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.

Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of his father.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Like this: Like Loading...