Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ in Switzerland

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.

This year falls the 80th anniversary of ‘The Great Dictator’, a 1940 American political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced, scored by, and starring British comedian Charlie Chaplin.

A wax figure of Charlie Chaplin in the room dedicated to the film The Great Dictator at the museum ‘Chaplin’s World by Grevin’ at the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland.
Swiss Eugene Anthony Chaplin, son of Charlie Chaplin and recording engineer and documentary filmmaker, poses for a photo with a wax figure of his father.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
%d bloggers like this: