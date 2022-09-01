Photo Story: Children attend first day of school in Kyiv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian attend their first class on the first day of the new school year, known as ‘Day of Knowledge’, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 September 2022.

In-person classes resumed only in schools that are either equipped with – or located near – a bomb shelter, while others implemented online classes, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Day of Knowledge is celebrated annually on 01 September as the traditional starting date of the new school year, mainly in Russia and former Soviet republics.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO