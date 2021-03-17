Photo Story – China’s booming animal cafes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors feed alpacas in the Animal Cafe in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). The cafes where you can play with dogs and cats are already a classic in China’s big cities. So much so that some establishments have decided to go further and incorporate other far less common animals such as ducks, raccoons, or even alpacas. In the eastern megalopolis of Shanghai, more and more cafes are trying to attract customers with animals that, until now, could only be seen in zoos.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

