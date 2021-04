Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis holds up the book of Gospels during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, 01 April 2021.

During the Mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.

Pope Francis blows inside an amphora containing holy oil during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican.

Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican.

Pope Francis celebrates a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican

Via EPA-EFE/Andrew Medichini / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...