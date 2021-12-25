Photo Story: Christmas cheer for seriously ill children at Morozovskaya Children’s hospital in Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian rescuer dressed as Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) greets a young patient from outside through a window of Morozovskaya Children’s hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia.

Most of the children who receive medical care in the hospital, are not recommended to attend public crowded places and events. A team of 50 Fathers Frost accompanied by Snow Maidens visited the young patients as part of the fifth anniversary festival of good deeds ‘Winter in Morozovka’.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY