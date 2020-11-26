Photo Story: Christmas decorations amid coronavirus pandemic in London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos of Christmas lights in London, Britain.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period.

The UK has recorded another 696 COVID-related deaths and a further 18,213 cases – the highest daily total for fatalities since 5 May.

It is the second six-month high in consecutive days, after the country recorded 11,299 cases and 608 related deaths on Tuesday.

The announcement brings the government’s official coronavirus death toll to 56,533.

Christmas lights on Bond Street in London, Britain.

Shoppers pass Christmas lights at on Oxford Street in London, Britain.

People take photos of Christmas decorations at Covent Garden in London, Britain.

Shoppers pass Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Like this: Like Loading...