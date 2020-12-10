Preloader

Photo Story: Christmas decorations in Cyprus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People are silhouetted against a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus.

People wearing protective face masks walk in a Christmas decorated street of Larnaca, Cyprus.

Via EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU
