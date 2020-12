Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person dressed as Santa Claus (C) and entertainers pose for a photograph during a Christmas Eve celebration event in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 24 December 2020.

The commercial Christmas traditions in China’s capital Beijing have become cherished not only among foreigners but locals as well.

People pose near a Christmas tree during a Christmas Eve celebration event in a shopping mall in Beijing, China.

A person dressed as Santa Claus (C) and entertainers parade during a Christmas Eve celebration event in a shopping mall in Beijing, China.

Via EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Like this: Like Loading...