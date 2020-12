Santa rides elephants to Thai town, bearing gifts of face masks Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a break this week and rode elephants in Thailand during a ...

How worrying is new coronavirus variant? A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting ...

Photo Story: Christmas light in Skopje A man walks through the empty decorated street during heavy fog and air pollution that cover Skopje...

Photo Story: Brussels’ famous fountain sculpture Manneken Pis dressed as Santa Claus Brussels' famous fountain sculpture Manneken Pis (Little Pissing Man) is dressed with a Santa Claus...

Photo Story: Christmas nativity scene created by retired Polish train drivers Details of the Christmas nativity scene created by retired train drivers Miroslaw Kurdasinski and W...

Photo Story: Christmas Eve mass in Bali, Indonesia People wearing face mask observe social distancing while attending a Christmas Eve mass at a cathed...

Photo Story: Santa Claus in Jerusalem Jerusalem Santa Issa Kassissieh rides a camel in the alleys of Jerusalem's Old City. Kassissieh has...

With Christmas parties off, some Spanish firms send gift baskets instead There will be far fewer corporate parties over Christmas as big gatherings are banned due to the pa...

Northern Ireland looks south as Brexit takes bite out of UK trade links As a major supplier of food in Northern Ireland, Lynas Foodservice is sourcing more goods such as c...

EU clears 120 million euros to support Greece’s Aegean Airlines EU regulators approved on Wednesday a state grant of 120 million euros ($146.48 million) for Greece...

Photo Story: Stars over Mount Machapuchre in Nepal A picture made with a slow shutter technique shows stars trailing over Mt. Machapuchre (Mt. Fish Ta...

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help...

Right-wing challenge to Netanyahu builds ahead of Israeli election A right-wing challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a March Israeli election gained mome...

Italy has had some 1,000 extreme-weather events in 10 years Italy has registered close to 1,000 extreme-weather events in the last 10 years, 946 to be precise,...

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus A roundup of the latest salient news from around the world on the coronavirus pandemic: Denm...

China says reports of demands on nuclear power complicating EU talks are fake The Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday denied that talks on an investment pact between the Europe...

New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, Africa CDC says Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa’s top public heal...

Photo Story: Myanmar Navy Anniversary Celebration Warships drive in formation during the welcoming ceremony of new warships and a submarine (used by ...

Pope issues appeal for stricken Lebanon, reiterates wish to visit country In a letter addressed to the head of the Church in Lebanon, Pope Francis makes an urgent appeal to ...