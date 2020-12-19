Photo Story: Christmas in Bethlehem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the Christmas tree at the Manger Square while its empty from visitors, next to the Church of Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Bethlehem is one of the Palestinian cities under total lockdown, which led to the Church of Nativity closing its doors, from 11 December until 19 December, in accordance to the restrictions imposed by the Palestinian Authorities due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among Palestinians.

A view of the Christmas tree at the Manger Square while its empty from visitors, next to the Church of Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

A view of the closed main entrance of the Church of Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Via EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Like this: Like Loading...