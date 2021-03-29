Photo Story – Climate rally in Paris

Thousands of Climate activists take part in a demonstration asking for a ‘real Climate law’ in Paris, France, 28 March 2021. French parliament will start to look at a text on 29 March 2021 following the work of Citizens’ Convention for Climate launched by President Macron.

