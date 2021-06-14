A portrait of the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong in a shop on the newly opened red-themed pedestrian street in Yan’an, Shaanxi province, China, 12 June 2021. Wanda Group on the occasion of the centenary anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has opened on 12 June the revolutionary-themed area, on which they spent 12 billion yuan (around 1.54 billion euros). The red-themed complex of 1.28 square kilometers in size has a Red Street, shops, restaurants, galleries, hotels, a theatre, and a lake, among other facilities, which were built in the revolution period style. Being China’s Communist Party revolutionary birthplace, Yan’an city is one of the most famous places for millions of people doing ‘Red Tourism,’ which focuses on the historically important locations for the Communist Party, battlefield sites, and residences of important past communist leaders. The Chinese Communist Party will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding on 01 July 2021.
Photo Story – Communist Party-themed complex opens in Yan’an city
