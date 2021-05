Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Sri Lankan Air force Media shows the Singapore-registered container vessel MV X-Press Pearl on fire, nine nautical miles northwest of Colombo port in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The MV X-Press Pearl carrying 25 tons of nitric acid and several other chemicals from the port of Hazira in India, had arrived in Colombo on 19 May on its way to Singapore.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA