Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial picture shows a farmer driving his combine harvester in a cornfield with a labyrinth in the shape of a Coronavirus at the Eickhoff farm in Soest, Germany.

Every year, the ‘Hof Eickhof’ creates a labyrinth in a maize field with a motif on current events.

Via EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Like this: Like Loading...