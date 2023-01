Reading Time: < 1 minute

White-tailed eagles (Haliaeetus albicilla) fight near some prey in the Hortobagy National Park near Hortobagy, Hungary.

The Hungarian Ornithological and Nature Conservation Society (MME) in cooperation with the national park directorates and other civil organizations, organized the ‘National Eagle Synchronization’, the annual count of birds of prey wintering in Hungary, for the 20th time between 13 and 15 January.

Via EPA-EFE/Attila Kovac

