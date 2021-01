Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with other officials carries a box of Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine storage center in Mumbai, India, 13 January 2021.

A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is set to roll out on 16 January 2021.

EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

