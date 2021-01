Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinians walk in the streets after the authorities eased restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19, amid a coronavirus lockdown in Gaza City, 23 January 2021.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza City announced on 05 December 2020 a full lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice to curb the spread of COVID-19.

EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Like this: Like Loading...