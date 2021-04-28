A woman wearing face mask rides her bike loaded with dogs, in a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 April 2021. Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has recently warned of a possible fourth COVID-19 wave, since the COVID-19 pandemic grows complicated in the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Laos.
EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Photo Story – Daily life amid coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A woman wearing face mask rides her bike loaded with dogs, in a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 April 2021. Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has recently warned of a possible fourth COVID-19 wave, since the COVID-19 pandemic grows complicated in the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Laos.
A woman wearing face mask rides her bike loaded with dogs, in a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 April 2021. Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has recently warned of a possible fourth COVID-19 wave, since the COVID-19 pandemic grows complicated in the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Laos.