Photo Story – Daily life amid coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam

A woman wearing face mask rides her bike loaded with dogs, in a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 April 2021. Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has recently warned of a possible fourth COVID-19 wave, since the COVID-19 pandemic grows complicated in the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Laos.

EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

