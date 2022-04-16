Photo Story – De-mining Kharkiv

Photo Aleksandr Gumenchak, a deminer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removes a metal piece of Grad rocket that is stuck on a road after the Russian attack, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, near the frontline, northeast Ukraine, 15 April 2022. Every day the group of deminers checks dozens of places looking for different explosive items in Kharkiv. Ukraine’s second-largest city and its surrounding area have been heavily shelled by Russian forces, with many civilians killed, since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Macron visits Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstructionCde16th April 2022
-
Photo Story – El Nazareno in VenezuelaCde16th April 2022
-
Photo Story: Easter market in Opole, PolandCde16th April 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde15th April 2022
-
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde14th April 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde13th April 2022
-
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde12th April 2022