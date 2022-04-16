Photo Story – De-mining Kharkiv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photo Aleksandr Gumenchak, a deminer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removes a metal piece of Grad rocket that is stuck on a road after the Russian attack, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, near the frontline, northeast Ukraine, 15 April 2022. Every day the group of deminers checks dozens of places looking for different explosive items in Kharkiv. Ukraine’s second-largest city and its surrounding area have been heavily shelled by Russian forces, with many civilians killed, since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY