Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers demolish the Red Army Monument in Glubczyce, Poland, on Friday 05 May 2023. The dismantling of the monument in Glubczyce, near Opole, is being conducted under a 2016 law banning the promotion of Communism or other totalitarian systems.

It was erected in 1945 and commemorated 676 Red Army and 1st Ukrainian Front soldiers who fell in a battle for the town in that year.

Via EPA-EFE/Krzysztof Swiderski

