An operation started early Wednesday morning to demolish eight illegally built warehouses and villas with swimming pools linked to the infamous Casamonica Rome crime clan, in Rome, Italy, 21 October 2020.

Around 100 police officers were involved in the operation in the Rome area of the capital.

Via EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

