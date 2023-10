Reading Time: < 1 minute

A firefighting service vessel (L) directs water at a pleasure boat on Soyang Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea, 25 October 2023, in a drill that simulates a fire on the boat and an oil leak from it.

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP

