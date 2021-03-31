Photo Story: Dogs in Italy trained to recognize Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lex is one of the dogs of the canine units usually committed to anti-explosive safety, which will test, with their sense of smell, the patients who will go to the drive-in of the Bio-Medico Campus to perform the swab, Rome, Italy.

Through sweat it is possible to trace Covid-19, the research project that starts at the drive-in of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital together with the ‘Security Dog’ is aimed to train dogs to recognize whether a patient is positive or not for Covid-19.

Luna another one of the dogs of the canine units usually committed to anti-explosive safety, which will test, with their sense of smell, the patients who will go to the drive-in of the Bio-Medico Campus to perform the swab, Rome, Italy

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Like this: Like Loading...