Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man stands next to Goddess Durga’s picture at a makeshift pandal of the largest Durga Puja festival of the Bengali Hindu community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 21 October, 2023.

The festival, which runs from 20 to 24 October, celebrates goddess Durga as the motherly power behind creation and her victory over evil.

Via EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group