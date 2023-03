Reading Time: < 1 minute

King Willem-Alexander (R) of The Netherlands receives the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola (L), during an audieneve at the ‘Huis ten Bosch’ palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, March 31 2023.

The Maltese politician has been making a roundtrip to all EU countries for several months now ahead of the European elections next year.

Photo: EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK / POOL

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, pose for the media prior to their meeting at the Binnenhof in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Photo: EP

