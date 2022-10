Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man stands next to a damaged building after an earthquake in the town of Marcos, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, 26 October 2022.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked northern Philippines on 25 October. Government officials said at least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte and the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was closed temporarily due to damages.

Via EPA-EFE/BERNIE SIPIN DE LA CRUZ

