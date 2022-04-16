Photo Story

Photo Story – El Nazareno in Venezuela

Photo Crisman Gomez represents Christ during the Stations of the Cross, organized by the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, in the El Nazareno neighborhood of Petare, in Caracas, Venezuela, 15 April 2022.

EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA R

