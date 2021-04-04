Photo Story: Emotional Easter Eggs in Naples

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An ‘Emotional Egg’ is on display in the workshop La Scarabattola in the old town of Naples, Italy.

The ‘Emotional Eggs,’ artistic works in ceramics by the master Neapolitan sculptors, the Scuotto brothers, are inspired by emojis, the smileys used in chats to express feelings, and represent the classical character Pulcinella in various expressions.

The workshop has continued to produce works despite the closure imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Italy will be entering a nationwide lockdown over the three-day Easter holidays to curb social interaction fuelling COVID-19 contagion.

Via EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Like this: Like Loading...