Photo story: EP President Roberta Metsola inaugurates “When Walls Talk” exhibition at House of European History

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new temporary exhibition ‘When WallsTalk!’ at the House of European History in Brussels, Belgium.

From the propaganda of the World Wars and the Cold War to the explosion of cultural exchange, tourism and the emergence of multi-voiced social movements after the Second World War, complex layers of European division and unity are revealed in this exhibition through a selection of posters from the collection of the House of European History. They reflect the development and transformation of the public sphere in European cities.

The exhibition takes place from 30 April 30 to 13 November 2022.

Photos DAINA LE LARDIC/European Parliament