Photo Story: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening pays homage to judge Giovanni Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo and the escort agents murdered by the mafia in 1992, during her brief stop along the Palermo-Capaci motorway, Palermo, Sicily, Italy.

Von der Leyen on Thursday will hold an inaugural speech for the beginning of the academic year of the University of Palermo.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, she will meet with Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, the President of the region of Sicily Renato Schifani and the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla. Following this event, von der Leyen will meet President Mattarella for a working lunch at the end of her visit.

Photo: EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX

