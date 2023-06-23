Photo Story: European Parliament president for talks in Rome

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) welcomes European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (L) for a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy.
Metsola on Thursday thanked Premier Giorgia Meloni for “good talks” on Ukraine, EU, migrants and other issues at the premier’s office in Rome earlier in the day.
In Italian, in which she is fluent, the Maltese politician tweeted “Thanks Giorgia! I appreciated our talk on the future of the European economy, on our common support for Ukraine, on immigration and how to obtain concrete results for Italian citizens and the whole EU”.
Photos: EP