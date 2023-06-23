Photo Story: European Parliament president for talks in Rome

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) welcomes European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (L) for a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy.

Metsola on Thursday thanked Premier Giorgia Meloni for “good talks” on Ukraine, EU, migrants and other issues at the premier’s office in Rome earlier in the day.



In Italian, in which she is fluent, the Maltese politician tweeted “Thanks Giorgia! I appreciated our talk on the future of the European economy, on our common support for Ukraine, on immigration and how to obtain concrete results for Italian citizens and the whole EU”.

Photos: EP

Roberta METSOLA, EP President with Giorgia MELONI, Italian Prime Minister, at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy.

Ho avuto il piacere di accogliere oggi a Palazzo Chigi @RobertaMetsola, Presidente del Parlamento europeo. Insieme abbiamo avuto un ampio scambio di vedute sui principali temi europei, a partire da migrazione, Ucraina, economia, anche in vista del Consiglio europeo del 29-30… pic.twitter.com/cAtGhbBtzI — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 22, 2023

Ho apprezzato il nostro colloquio sul futuro dell'economia europea, sul comune supporto all’Ucraina, sull’immigrazione e su come ottenere risultati concreti per i cittadini Italiani e di tutta l'UE.@Palazzo_Chigi 🇪🇺🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Asdb3OyS1M — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) June 22, 2023

