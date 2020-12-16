Photo Story: Europe’s largest Christmas Nativity Scene in Thessaloniki, Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view on Europe’s largest Christmas Nativity Scene, as part of the Christmas decoration, displayed in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

Set up inside the at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) of the Nouvelle hotel in Thessaloniki.

It was created by famous Greek artist Vasilis Michailides.

The nativity scene is approximately 15 metres in length, covering a total area of about 50 meters. The palace of Herod which has a height of seven meters and a length of 25.

EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS

Like this: Like Loading...